Antiques Column: Going back to the twentieth century

Part of Lancashire history comes to Yorkshire later this month with a special auction event. As an articled pupil over forty years ago, the Agricultural and Fine Art auction house I worked for would have a country house sale every year.

The pupils would sleep in the marquee, acting as security, there was no internet and the local constabulary were often called in to direct the traffic.

Those sales are a rarity now as most grand houses are either cleared or in some form of trust.

However our two day auction on May 31st and June 1st is a small hark back to those heady days of the twentieth century.

We are lucky enough to have a consignment of items from the Bankes family of Winstanley Hall.

James Bankes bought Winstanley Hall, in 1596 from Edward Winstanley and it remained in the family for over 400 years until early in the twenty first century.

The Bankes family wealth was based on coal mining and this wealth helped develop and furnish the Hall including a new “Jacobean” wing designed by the famous English country house architect Lewis Wyatt in the early nineteenth century.

Although the consignment is only a percentage of the original Hall, it is never-the-less a very interesting and exciting percentage to have go under the hammer.

Of particular interest is a Chinese cabinet on a stand, a very unusual chamber horse, a Drew and Sons crocodile skin travelling case, a wonderful dress sporran with armorial crest and the Bicorn hat, lapels, tunic and ancillary dress items worn by Capt. Edward William Bankes, during his illustrious career in the Royal Navy.