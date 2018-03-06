Antiques Column: Strange, but are still very collectable

The demand for wares from many porcelain factories has taken something of a downturn in recent times, but many of the products emanating from the doors of the Shelley factory have always kept their appeal.

The Shelley factory, established in 1872, was first known as Wileman & Co., then as Foley and as Shelley from 1925, becoming Shelley Potteries Ltd. in 1929 and finally Shelley China Ltd. in 1965.

Shelley, under the direction of Art Director, Frederick Rhead, produced a number of hand painted earthenware grotesques, animals and Toby jugs in the 1890s which were deliberately made to look ugly.

These achieved great success, but it was not until the 1920s that Shelley pieces achieved their ultimate success.

Their high quality Art Deco tableware became famous with the help of a national advertising campaign.

After the Art Deco success came the figures of fairies and other characters, as well as nursery wares based on the illustrations of Mabel Lucie Attwell.

Shelley pieces are always popular in auctions and the two main collecting areas are the Art Deco tea wares and the Mabel Lucie Attwell related pieces, which tend to represent children, the clergy and golfers.

Although Shelley figures are amongst the strangest ever produced they are still very collectable.

The most interest tends to be in the chubby cheeked child studies accompanied by fairy folk.

Many of these are modelled riding a variety of animals and birds, or standing on toadstools, sometimes with the addition of rabbits.