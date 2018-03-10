Appeal for dashcam footage in investigation into murder of Sheffield dad Jarvin Blake

The detective investigating the murder of a Sheffield dad stabbed to death in the street is appealing for dashcam footage from people doing the school run on the afternoon of his death.

Mr Blake, a dad to three small children from Gleadless, was chased down Catherine Street before being knifed to death at the junction of Brackley Street in Burngreave at around 3.20pm on Thursday.

The 22-year-old sadly died of his injuries in hospital. A second man, aged 23, was also injured in the incident, and is currently in a 'serious but stable' condition.

The detective leading the investigation into the death of a 22-year-old Sheffield man has this morning (Saturday 10 March) appealed for dash cam footage from anyone doing the school run in the area on Thursday.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the death of Jarvin Blake (pictured) who suffered fatal stab wounds when he was the victim of what is believed to be a targeted attack at just after 3pm on Thursday.

It was reported that a car pulled up on Catherine Street, at the junction with Brackley Street, and a group of people got out of the car shortly before the father-of-three was stabbed.

Leading the investigation Detective Chief Inspector Steve Handley said: “We would particularly like to hear from any parents or carers who may have been doing the school run on Catherine Street and the surrounding area on that day.

“The timings of the incident are very close to when parents would be picking their children up from school so I would appeal to anyone who has dash cam footage to please get in touch.

“Our officers will be in the Catherine Street area throughout today carrying out house-to-house enquiries as we work to pull together the exact circumstances surrounding Mr Blake’s death.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area but I can reassure members of the community that we are treating this as a targeted attack.

“If you have any information or concerns please to speak to officers in the area or you can call our major incident room directly on 01709 443528.”

You can also call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111