Appeal to find wanted South Yorkshire man

Detectives are hunting a Rotherham man wanted in connection to a string of crimes.

Bradley Downs, aged 23, who frequents both the Thurcroft and Harthill areas, is being traced by police in connection with breaching a court order and criminal damage reported in Rotherham on December 8.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Have you seen Downs? Do you know where he is?

"If you’ve seen Downs, or have any information about his whereabouts, please report it to officers via 101 quoting incident number 504 of 8 December 2017.

"Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111."