Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders files for divorce after two years of marriage

Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders has filed for divorce after two years of marriage, according to reports.

Showbiz website TMZ reports that the Sheffield band’s drummer had filed the split from model Breana McDow on Wednesday.

Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Radio.com)

The reason for the split was not clear, according to the report.

Matt, 32, and Breana, 28, started dating in 2011 and got engaged in 2013.

They were married in June 2016 in Italy and have a three-year-old daughter Amelia Darling together.

Matt, a founding member of the Arctic Monkeys, featured Breana in three of the group's music videos.

He now lives in Los Angeles where Breana grew up.

The band are currently on a world tour in support of their sixth studio album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.