Are Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Idris Elba filming Fast and Furious movie in Sheffield today?

Hollywood stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Idris Elba are rumoured to be shooting the new Fast and Furious movie in Sheffield today – after film crews and blacked out vehicles were spotted in the city.

The movie icons, along with co-star Jason Statham, have been filming Hobbs and Shaw, a Fast and Furious spin-off at Eggborough power station near Selby over the last few weeks.

Is this the filming of a new Fast and Furious movie in Sheffield?

And it is thought that filming may now be under way in Sheffield after crews were spotted setting up at Sheffield Business Park this morning.

Several blacked out people carriers as well as crew trucks and crew members have been spotted at the site off the Parkway.

Dwayne Johnson and Idris Elba are filming a new Fast and Furious movie in the region

Last week it was revealed that wrestler turned actor Johnson had surprised regulars at a Doncaster gym by popping in for an an unannounced workout.

The 46-year-old star dropped in at Adwick’s World Fitness Gym last Sunday for a 90 minute workout shrouded in secrecy.

There have also been rumours that the stars and crew have been stopping in the Doncaster area during filming.

Bawtry's Crown Hotel is a regular haunt for celebrities stopping in the area, welcoming the likes of the cast of Still Open All Hours,. Boyzone star Ronan Keating and comedian Sir Billy Connolly over the years.