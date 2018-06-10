Armed police calm 'disturbance in the street' in Sheffield

Armed police were called to a Sheffield estate to deal with a fracas outside - but reports a shot was fired before they arrived have been denied.

Officers went to Holgate Road, Parson Cross, at 6.25pm yesterday following 'a disturbance in the street'.

One resident claimed a gang of youths carrying machetes were trying to get into a house at the top of the road, and that a gunshot had been fired.

But a police spokesman said: "We are not dealing with this as a criminal use of a firearm, merely a disturbance in the street."

Witnesses are being sought. Call 101.