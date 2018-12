Arsonists are being blamed for torching a suspected stolen car in Sheffield this morning.

Firefighters put the blaze out in Shirehall Road, Shiregreen, at 6.30am.

Shirehall Road, Sheffield. Picture: Google

READ MORE: Sheffield road sealed off as police deal with incident

READ MORE: CCTV released in connection with Sheffield supermarket robbery

A firefighter who attended said it is believed the vehicle had been stolen and police are investigating.

READ MORE: Man, 27, dies after car hits wall and street light in Doncaster