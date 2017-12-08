Arsonists spark three fires across South Yorkshire

Arsonists set fire to trees and wheelie bins at three different locations overnight.

A tree went up in flames in Biscay Way, Wath, Rotherham, at 7.40pm and a crew from Dearne Valley Fire Station was called out to deal with it.

A number of trees were also set alight in Elm Wood Avenue, Woodlands in Doncaster, at 8.45pm.

Adwick firefighters spent 30 minutes tackling the blaze.

A wheelie bin was pushed into a skate park and set on fire in Farm Road, Kendray, Barnsley, at 9.35pm.

Firefighters from Cudworth Fire Station used hose reels to extinguish the blaze.