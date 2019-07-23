Artists invited to enter Sheffield portrait competition

Radio presenter Paulette Edwards

BBC Radio Sheffield presenter Paulette Edwards is the subject of this year’s portrait, which artists will use as the basis of their own piece of artwork to be exhibited at Art in the Gardens; the largest outdoor art show in the North of England.

Copies of Paulette's photo are now available to collect from Sheffield Town Hall reception.The winning portrait will be chosen by Paulette at the annual Art in the Gardens event, which will take place at the Botanical Gardens on Saturday September 7 and Sunday September 8.

Councillor Mary Lea, Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Leisure at Sheffield City Council, said: “Art in the Gardens is a fantastic event which celebrates and highlights the brilliantly diverse, artistic talent in Sheffield. “The Portraits of Distinction competition creates a unique exhibition that I’d encourage everyone to get involved in and take the opportunity to showcase their work.”With thousands of visitors expected to attend across the weekend, over 360 artists and craft makers are exhibiting more than 5000 pieces of work at this year’s festival.

Paulette Edwards, who sat for her portrait in the Botanical Gardens, said: "I am not much of an artist myself, but have admired the work at Art in the Gardens for years so I’m thrilled to be a part of this.“I’m excited and slightly nervous about how I will look on canvas; I hope the painters will show compassion as well as obvious talent!“I’m hoping I come out looking like a combination of Oprah and Wonder Woman."

Professional artist and photographer Trevor Neal said: “Paulette was a treat to work with and gave generously of her time in and around the beautiful Sheffield Botanical Gardens.

“The location provided a wonderful backdrop to our two-hour photo shoot and Paulette is such a wonderful and interesting character, I'm sure this will be a very enjoyable and challenging task for the participating artists.”

Alongside an array of artwork and sculptures, Art in the Gardens will also include exhibitions of photography, jewellery, glasswork, ceramics and print making. There is also a dedicated Home and Gardens area with award winning garden designer Phil Hirst and other wonderful exhibitors, an Open Art Exhibition, a bustling market and the Botanical Gardens themselves to explore and enjoy.

Previous well-known names who have been the centrepiece of the competition include Pulp drummer Nick Banks, television presenter Bradley Walsh, former Coronation Street actor Bruce Jones and music icon Dave Berry.