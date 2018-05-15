Attackers still a large after man is stabbed in head and neck at Sheffield casino

Police are still hunting those responsible for stabbing a man in the head and neck inside a busy Sheffield casino.

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following the alleged incident at the Genting Casino in Charles Street on Saturday, May 5, at 11.45pm.

Detectives are currently trawling through CCTV footage to try and identify the attackers.

No arrests have been made yet.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Emergency services were called following reports that a man had sustained stab wounds to his head and neck while inside the premise.

"The 30-year-old man was taken to hospital where his injuries were initially thought to be life threatening.

"Once at hospital his injuries were assessed as serious. He has since been discharged.

"Enquiries remain ongoing to identify those involved and anyone who has any information, or who saw what happened is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 1408 of Saturday 5 May."

A spokesperson for Genting Casino said: "Because there is a police investigation ongoing we are not able to comment."