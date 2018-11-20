Author and illustrator visit Sheffield school after hearing of funding plight

An author and illustrator have visited a Sheffield school for a special event after hearing about its funding plight.

“The visit was a great success and we are grateful to Lisa and Rachel for giving up their time to talk to the child about their book and how it was made,” she said.

Author and Illustrator Lisa Nicholson and Rachel Walton read their book The Guzzel to pupils at Dobcroft Infant School

READ MORE: Staff at Sheffield school back campaign for fairer funding

“Seeing the author and illustrator in real life brings writing a book to life and hopefully inspires the children to want to read and also to write their own books.

“Who knows tomorrow's authors and illustrators might have been formed by this visit.

“It arose from Lisa and Rachel seeing me on TV about our lack of funding and offering their time, so this definitely is a silver lining event.”

Author and Illustrator Lisa Nicholson and Rachel Walton read their book The Guzzel to pupils at Dobcroft Infant School

She added: “Like most schools in Sheffield we are facing both an in year and actual deficit by 2020 unless funding increases.

“We have made the easier cuts over the past seven years and now we are left with very difficult decisions.

“I am not sure how we will make the budget stretch to cover all the things it needs too and maintain the excellent education we are able to offer.”

READ MORE: Teachers and business leaders back Sheffield schools fair funding fight

Author and Illustrator Lisa Nicholson and Rachel Walton read their book The Guzzel to pupils at Dobcroft Infant School

Thousands of people have signed online petition launched by The Star and Sheffield Telegraph calling on the Government to redress to funding situation in Sheffield.

Headteachers have warned of a growing crisis in Sheffield which could see staff losing their jobs, class sizes increased and schools cutting down to four-and-a-half weeks.

To sign the petition visit the online fundraising page

Anyone interested in having a visit from Lisa and Rachel can email info@thestoryexpress.com