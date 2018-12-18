Award win for Sheffield dancer

A young performing arts student has been celebrated for her exceptional dance talent by scooping a prestigious award.

Sheffield resident Megan scooped the Outstanding Dancer (Aged 12-14) Award at Stagecoach Performing Arts’ annual Charity Gala.

Megan stunned the judges with the impressive entry performance which she submitted. Megan won thanks to her innovative choreography, whilst the judges also praised her ability to tell an engaging story through the medium of dance with creativity and flair.

Sarah Kelly, CEO of Stagecoach Performing Arts, said, “Our annual Charity Gala is always a special event, with students and teachers coming together from the network to celebrate the hard work we do to inspire students in accessing the fundamental skills which will equip them as adults. We believe the addition of the award ceremony and our partnership with YoungMinds has inspired our students to feel empowered and supported, as is fitting for such a landmark year. YoungMinds’ mission to make sure all young people have the resilience to overcome life’s challenges sits alongside our own aim to instil our students with ‘Creative Courage For Life’.”

The flagship event of Stagecoach, the world’s leading network of extra-curricular performing arts schools for children, the Charity Gala welcomed children from across the country. It featured the very best performances from schools, selected from regional and London showcases, alongside special guest appearances.

Held at London’s iconic Shaftesbury Theatre, the Awards marked the end of an exciting year for the network, which has celebrated its 30th anniversary with a jam-packed schedule of events, including a Guinness World Record attempt for the largest number of simultaneous performances of one show.