Barbecue favourite is meat treat

This recipe for ” moink balls and slaw” is one you don’t see every day.

It features in the Street Food Cookbook, published by Meze Publishing, and was created by Smokin’ Blues, a caterer based in York.

Moink balls are a barbecue favourite and mix two meats – beef (the moo) , and bacon (the oink.)

Some might say it was the American equivalent of a pig in a blanket…

This recipe calls for the use of a smoker, but some recipes suggest using a barcecue or a grill instead if you do not have a smoker.

The recipe – which makes 16 balls - can easily be adjusted to serve a larger crowd and individual tastes, with different sauces or additional toppings to suit.

The Street Food Cookbook is still available to buy on Amazon or at venues featured in the book.

FOR THE BALLS:

500g beef mince

60g breadcrumbs

2 eggs

1 tbsp onion powder

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp dried oregano

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

8 rashers smoked streaky bacon

Barbecue sauce, to glaze

FOR THE ‘SLAW:

1/2 white cabbage

1/4 red cabbage

1 carrot

A small bunch of fresh coriander, chopped

30ml cider vinegar

3 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tsp paprika

Salt and black pepper

FOR THE RUB:

1 tbsp paprika

1 tbsp chilli powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp brown sugar

1 tsp dried thyme

1/2 tsp Cayenne pepper

Method

Combine the mince, breadcrumbs, eggs, onion powder, garlic powder, oregano and seasoning in a bowl and mix well.

Roll into 16 balls (about 40g each) and set aside. Next take the streaky bacon, cut the slices in half and roll around the meatballs using a toothpick to hold it in place.

For the ‘slaw, slice the cabbages as thinly as possible. Peel and grate the carrot, add to a bowl with the cabbage and chopped coriander.

Add the remaining ingredients to the mixture, season and mix well.

For the rub combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix. Sprinkle the moink balls lightly with the rub and set aside.

Get your smoker to 105°C and place the moink balls inside.

Leave to cook for 45 minutes. Remove the moink balls from the smoker and glaze with barbecue sauce.

Return to the smoker for a further 20 minutes. When ready, remove from the smoker and serve with a side of the‘slaw.