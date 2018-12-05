Barnsley prison officer spends first night behind bars after being jailed for having sex with inmate

A prison officer from Barnsley has spent his first night locked up after being found guilty of having sex with an inmate.

Ian Cocks, who worked at HMP New Hall, near Wakefield, was found guilty yesterday of two counts of misconduct in a public office and one of sexual assault.

He was remanded into custody and told to expect a prison sentence over his offending at the women’s jail.

Cocks had a relationship lasting nearly two years with a prisoner at New Hall, where his wife was also working at the time.

Jurors were told the 51-year-old had consensual sex with the inmate, who cannot be named for legal reasons, over a laundry room washing machine and in her cell.

Cocks also engaged in flirtatious behaviour with another inmate before sexually assaulting her in her cell.

A jury heard how the offence took place on the victim's bed, and only stopped after she said: "Don't you think I am vulnerable?"

Jurors were told how the defendant had said to both women that he was in a bad marriage.

During his week-long trial, Leeds Crown Court heard how Cocks invited a third woman – a former inmate who had just been released from the jail - to his marital home, where they had sex.

The offences were committed between June 2015 and May 2017.

Cocks, who looked to the ground and shook his head as the verdicts were delivered, is due to be sentenced on December 13 after victim impact statements have been prepared.

Remanding him in custody until then, Judge Simon Phillips told him: "A sentence of immediate imprisonment is inevitable, I know that you will understand that."

Addressing the jury, the judge added: "Unhappily, the expectations of the prison service have not been carried out in any fit and proper way by this one particular individual."