Barnsley residents urged to keep doors and windows closed following blaze

Residents in Barnsley have been urged to keep their doors and windows closed this morning following a blaze.

South Yorkshire Police said a derelict building went up in flames in Hill Street, Elsecar, in the early hours of this morning.

Hill Street, Elsecar

The force said the fire was ‘causing sparks to be dispersed around the area’.

A spokesman added: “We are working with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue at the location to ensure public safety.”

More to follow.