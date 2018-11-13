Batemoor body: ‘No suspicious circumstances’ after woman dies on Sheffield street 

Police say there are ‘no suspicious circumstances’ after a woman died on a Sheffield street.

Police were called this morning to assist the ambulance service who had been called to reports of a woman collapsed at the junction of Batemoor Road and Dyche Lane, Batemoor.

The corner of Batemoor Road and Dyche Lane.

Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at 8.05am.

Earlier, residents had said officers were deployed to the estate after the discovery of a body.

They added a number of police cars were parked close by, which was then placed on a stretcher and under a cover.

Police have yet to release details of the woman’s identity or how she died.

The grim discovery comes just weeks after a man was found seriously injured on Dyche Lane in the early hours of Saturday, Saturday, October 27.