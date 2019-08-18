Batley Bulldogs player Archie Bruce found dead in hotel after debut game

Batley Bulldogs player Archie Bruce, 20, was found dead in a hotel bedroom.

The 20-year-old had made his debut for Batley during Saturday night's match at Toulouse.

Club chairman Kevin Nicholas said in a statement: "Batley Bulldogs are greatly saddened to announce the passing of their player Archie Bruce who was found in his hotel bedroom early this morning having made his debut against Toulouse the previous evening."