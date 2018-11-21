Battle to defend Celtic warrior site in Sheffield

Sheffield councillors have been urged to protect a historic site built by Celtic warriors.

Campaigners want to safeguard open space off Sandstone Road in Wincobank.

They believe it lies on the route of the Roman Ridge, an ancient landmark which once stretched for 27km from Lady’s Bridge to Mexbrough and and is now thought to have been built as a defensive barrier by a Celtic tribe called the Brigantes, who pre-dated the Romans.

Bridget Ingle, daughter of the late Brendan Ingle, asked the council’s Cabinet to protect the site from housing developers.

She said: “If this was in the south west of the Sheffield it would have been protected a long time ago. It’s going to be Green Belt land in the emerging Local Plan and it’s really important for Sheffield and as a World Heritage site.”

Coun Jack Scott, Cabinet Member for Development, said the proper planning process had to be followed but if an application was refused, the council would defend its decision at an appeal. He said: “This is a beautiful part of our city. It’s heritage value is unique and should be treasured.”