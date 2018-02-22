BBC Children in Need awards £9,830 to Sheffield project

BBC Children in Need has awarded £9,830 in new funding, as part of Curiosity – a brand new partnership with Wellcome that is providing opportunities for children and young people experiencing disadvantage, to take part in science activities that are meaningful and fun.

The first round of the Curiosity programme has awarded 32 grants of up to £10,000 to fund projects which use the power of inspiring science activities to create change for disadvantaged children and young people across the UK. The programme aims to support young people to build their confidence and self-esteem, develop life skills and expand their horizons by changing how much science they do and how they do it. Projects will encourage young people to be curious about themselves and the world around them.

One of the projects to receive a Curiosity grant is Project Buzz in Sheffield which will use the grant of £9,930 to deliver science clubs twice a week to children and young people living in an area of high deprivation. The young people will be able to take part in engaging activities, led by science societies from the University of Sheffield, including how to make slime, exploring forensics and looking at the physics behind the melting points of chocolate.

The young people will also have the opportunity to explore science outdoors as the project will run trips during the school holidays to places such as the Peak District and Magna. The project aims to help build confidence and encourage the children and young people to develop an interest in science and raise aspirations for the future.

Simon Antrobus, Chief Executive of BBC Children in Need said: “We’re really excited that we are able to award these new grants in partnership with Wellcome, which will encourage disadvantaged young people around the UK to embrace an exciting and creative approach to science.”

Dr Hilary Leevers, Head of Education and Learning at Wellcome, added: “We know that taking part in science activities with friends and peers can make differences in children’s lives. Disadvantaged children and young people often have fewer opportunities to connect with science so we are delighted to partner BBC Children in Need to enable those children to access science and explore its relevance to their lives.”

The Curiosity programme will award grants in two further rounds over the next three years. Applications for the next round of grants will open from autumn 2018, with updated information about the programme available from summer 2018. Curiosity will run alongside BBC Children in Need’s existing Main Grants and Small Grants programmes which currently fund over 2,600 projects supporting disadvantaged children and young people throughout the UK.

BBC Children in Need currently funds 30 projects in Sheffield to a value of more than ££2,2million.

