BBC Sport Editor apologises for offensive off-air comments on Leicester City crash victims

The BBC's sports editor has apologised for off-air comments he made about Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha following his death in a helicopter crash on Saturday.

A recording emerged of Dan Roan's remarks about Mr Srivaddhanaprabha's marriage, which were picked up by microphones outside Leicester's King Power Stadium.

Supporters pay tribute at Leicester City Football Club - Mike Egerton/PA Wire

He made them on Monday close to the crash site where thousands had come to lay flowers, including Mr Srivaddhanaprabha's wife Aimon and son Aiyawatt.

The recording was later posted online.

Mr Roan tweeted: "Just want to say sorry for some comments made in a private, off-air conversation earlier with a colleague. Absolutely no offence intended."

A spokesman for the BBC said: "This was an ill-judged comment made in a private off-air conversation for which Dan has apologised."

Tributes flooded in for Mr Srivaddhanaprabha and the other victims of the crash.

Police confirmed the others who died were employees Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz, who was also a professional pilot.