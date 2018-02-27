BEAST FROM THE EAST: Holidaymakers travelling from Doncaster Sheffield Airport advised to check flight details

Holidaymakers jetting off from Doncaster Sheffield Airport are being advised to double check if their flights are delayed due to adverse weather conditions.

Flybe, which has a base at the airport and operates more than 40 departures per week, warned that the so called 'Beast from the East' freezing weather front sweeping the UK could cause disruptions.

The airline said: "Adverse weather has been forecast over the next few days with the potential to impact travel across large parts of the UK, and in such weather, airports may either close temporarily or restrict the number of arriving and departing flights.

"Flybe, like every airline, has itself minimum acceptable weather conditions in which we can safely operate.

"Please be assured that we will be doing our best to ensure that flights will operate as normal, taking into consideration any adverse weather conditions.

"The safety of our passengers and crew remains our number one priority at all times.

"If you booked to fly with us between February 27 and March 1, please continue to check in as normal, and do regularly check our flight info page for any further updates. If you have connecting flights, you should also check the flight status for each of your individual flights"

Passengers can check for delays at http://flydsa.co.uk/arrivals-departures