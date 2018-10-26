Bike ban continues on tram-train pilot which launches between Sheffield, Rotherham and Parkgate

Passengers will still be banned from taking their bikes on the new tram-train service between Sheffield and Parkgate.

The new line, which will run to the Rotherham outdoor shopping centre from Thursday, is the first extension of the Supertram since it began in Sheffield in 1993.

But the scheme has been heavily criticised for being massively over budget and three years late.

Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis, who is also the MP for Barnsley Central, said earlier this year he did not understand why travel operator Stagecoach had the rule in place.

Currently only folding bikes can be taken on the Supertram network.

Stagecoach said space and safety reasons prevented them accepting ‘unsecured traditional bikes’.

Mark Lynam, director of programme commissioning, at Sheffield City Region, said: “The mayor (Dan Jarvis) has had continued conversations with Stagecoach to see what the potential is as part of the renewal of the network.

“The work will be going on over the next couple of years to make sure that it’s built in as an option going forward.

“If you’re going to encourage active travel and urge people to use their bikes to get to other transport stations or stops they need the ability to bike and put it on the tram.”

Steve Edwards, executive director of South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE) said: “We haven’t put a bike rack at Parkgate as part of the infrastructure of tram-train as far as I’m aware but that is something we could look at if there is demand for it.”