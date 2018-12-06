Birthday presents stolen from elderly woman’s house in Sheffield

Birthday presents were among the items stolen from a house in Sheffield in a burglary.

On Tuesday night an elderly woman’s home on the Liberty estate in Stannington was broken into.

Birthday presents, bank cards and a lap top were stolen along with two cars – a silver Mitsubishi Shogun, with the registration number YH55 LMY and a dark grey Suzuki Alto, with the registration number YS13 LWM.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.