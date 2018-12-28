Blaze rips through Sheffield flat 

A fire caused damage to a flat in Sheffield early this morning.

Four fire crews from Sheffield Central, Rivelin and Parkway were called to a residential building in Alma Street, Kelham Island, at 1.15am.

Alma Street, Sheffield. Picture: Google

They spent two hours tackling a fire in the fourth floor apartment but thankfully everyone made it out unharmed.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the cause was accidental and was to do with the electrics inside the property.