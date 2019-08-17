Body of British girl Nora Quoirin being returned to England

Nora Anne Quoirin was found dead near a stream in a Malaysian jungle 10 days after her disappearance on August 3.

In a statement, the charity said it is now arranging the repatriation process but no further information including dates or destinations will be released at this point.

The family also expressed concern about several "unhelpful" comments that have been attributed to the family or to people claiming to act on behalf of the family.

The statement said: "They wish it to be made absolutely clear that the only comments and statements relating to the disappearance, death, investigation and any other matters that are actually from the family are those released via Matthew Searle of the Lucie Blackman Trust.

"The family have only appointed Matthew Searle to act as a spokesman for them. Any other comments and views of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the views of the immediate family or an accurate portrayal of the facts."

The 15-year-old, who had special needs, had arrived at a jungle resort in Seremban, about 42 miles from capital city Kuala Lumpur for a two-week holiday on August 3 with her family.

But she was not seen in the room that she shared with her siblings the next day, prompting the launch of a massive search and rescue effort by the Malaysian authorities.

Her body, which was reportedly 'unclothed' and 'intact' was found near a stream by hikers 10 days after her disappearance.

However, the authorities ruled out foul play in her death and the medical experts, after a nine-hour autopsy, ruled that Nore Quoirin had suffered upper gastrointestinal bleeding likely to have been caused by prolonged starvation or stress.