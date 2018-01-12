The arrival of aerospace giant Boeing and supercar manufacturer McLaren to the Advanced Manufacturing Park on the outskirts of Sheffield has led to developers lining up.

Speaking at a business conference at Cutlers' Hall on Thursday, Edward Highfield, Sheffield City Council's director of city growth, said the city's "investment pipeline was probably the healthiest it had ever been."

How the Castlegate site could look

The conference, held by Built Environment Networking, saw more than 170 businesses gather to discuss the latest developments across the Sheffield City Region, including Boeing's new £40 million factory which is due to open on the AMP at the end of this year and the £50 million factory for McLaren, which is expected to begin producing supercars from 2020.

Mr Highfield said: "Our investment pipeline is probably the healthiest it's ever been. There is an awful lot going off in the city."

He outlined a number of recent investments in the area including PCM opening its European headquarters on the AMP and SkyBet creating 100 jobs and holiday company Jet2's tech department in the city.

"The game changers, as far as I'm concerned, is McLaren and Boeing Sheffield," Mr Highfield said.

"Developers are calling us now and saying they have heard about McLaren and Boeing and that they want to come and have a look. They are absolute game changers for our area."

Mr Highfield also said that rather than seeing Meadowhall as competition, the council was in the process of building an alternative offering, including the ongoing development of The Moor.

"The city centre and Meadowhall sit side-by-side and Meadowhall should be something we are proud of and welcome," he said.

Mr Highfield also said heritage work would be carried out on the rundown Castlegate site this year.

The historic area has been deteriorating since the old Castle Market was knocked down, and has long been earmarked for redevelopment.

The council wants to try to uncover the ruins of Sheffield Castle while also attracting new business and investment.