Bogus workmen hunted by police after stealing from Doncaster woman

Bogus workmen are being hunted by the police after they conned their way into a Doncaster woman’s home and stole from her.

They called at a house in Wheatley at around 7.30pm on Thursday, October 18 and conned a 73-year-old woman into believing that they needed to check the water in her home.

Do you recognise this man?

One man asked her to watch the tap in her kitchen while the other checked the taps in her bathroom.

Once the men had left her home, the OAP found that jewellery and cash were missing.

One of the men was white, aged 28 – 30 years old and was of stocky-medium build.

He was around 5ft 8ins tall, had short, light hair and spoke with a local accent.

He was wearing jeans and a blue top.

An E-fit has been produced of one of the crooks police want to trace.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Quote incident number 860 of October 18.