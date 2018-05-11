Bomb squad called after World War Two shell is found in South Yorkshire canal

The bomb squad have been called in after an unexploded World War Two shell was discovered in a canal.

Police have sealed off Old Mill Lane and Wakefield Road close to Barnsley town centre.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 9.45am this morning following a report of the sighting in the canal at the back of Asda.

The explosive ordnance disposal unit has been called to the scene to examine the shell.

The roads are expected to remain closed for some time.