Bonfire destroys outbuilding during busy night for South Yorkshire firefighters

An outbuilding was destroyed by a stray ember from a bonfire in Rotherham last night.

Three fire engines were called to Ridgeway, in East Herringthorpe at around 8pm last night.

Wordsworth Avenue, in Parson Cross. Picture: Google maps

When firefighters arrived they found a wooden outbuilding well alight.

READ MORE: PICTURES: Shocking photographs show aftermath of firework attack in Sheffield

It took around an hour for crews to extinguish the blaze, which is believed to have started from a stray ember from a bonfire.

In Sheffield, firefighters from Elm Lane station were called to Wordsworth Avenue, in Parson Cross when a stray firework set fire to fencing and bushes in a garden.

READ MORE: Police pelted with fireworks, stones and eggs by yobs in Sheffield suburbs

Around an hour later the crew went to Musgrave Drive, Shirecliffe, where a firework had landed in guttering, causing a small amount of damage.

Firefighters from Rivelin station attended a similar incident in Winn Grove, Middlewood.

READ MORE: Fireworks hurled at police officers and firefighters in Halloween attacks in Sheffield