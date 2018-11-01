Bonfire Night 2018: Weekend weather forecast for events in Sheffield

A variety of bonfire events will light up the sky in Sheffield both this weekend and on Bonfire Night itself, but will the weather be warm and dry or cold and rainy?

Here’s the weekend weather forecast for Sheffield.

Friday (November 2) will see sunny spells throughout the day with a peak temperature of 10C.

The evening will quickly become dark, with the temperature dipping slightly to 7C by 6pm. However, the temperature is then set to remain at around 6C for the remainder of the evening, with a dry evening forecast.

Saturday (November 3) will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud throughout the day, but it will be warmer, with a peak temperature of 12C.

Early evening will remain overcast, before light rain then hits at around 9pm. However, the temperature will still be 11C at this time.

Sunday (November 4) will then be cloudy throughout the day with a maximum temperature of 12C.

The evening will have a temperature of around 9/10C from 6pm onward, but it will remain dry throughout the night.

Monday (November 5) will be Bonfire Night itself, with the weather set to remain dry and cloudy throughout both the day and evening, with a peak temperature of 11C. The temperature from 6pm until late evening will be around 9/10C.

Yorkshire in general on Saturday is set to be “windy but milder with some patchy rain in the west. Brightening up on Sunday as rain clears eastwards,” according to the Met Office.