Book Club with Anna Caig 

Changeling by Matt Wesolowski

Every now and then a writer comes up with an idea so fresh I don’t know whether to be massively impressed, or just jealous that I didn’t think of it.

In the case of Matt Wesolowski and his six stories series told in the format of a true crime podcast, I am definitely both.

The worry, though, with an idea this innovative is that it might be all gimmick and no trousers. Will the story live up to the premise?

Changeling explores the disappearance of a young boy, Alfie Marsden, thirty years earlier.

On Christmas Eve in 1988, seven-year-old Alfie vanished in the dark Wentshire Forest Pass, when his father, Sorrel, stopped the car to investigate a mysterious knocking sound.

No trace of the child, nor his remains, have ever been found, and Alfie was declared officially dead in 1995.

The host of the podcast, Scott King, examines this old case – that has now passed into common consciousness to the point it is almost legend – from six different perspectives.

He doesn’t just investigate the disappearance itself; he also looks into the backgrounds of Alfie’s parents and probes the disturbing detail of their dysfunctional relationship.

Wesolowski tackles some serious, topical and very real issues in this book, the podcast format allowing for some extended tangents off the main plot.

Best of all, King looks into the history of Wentshire Forest, the place where Alfie went missing.

And it is a history full of sinister myths and unexplained incidents that grow increasingly frightening.

Luckily for me, these incidents include a car journey in the dark that involves creepy tapping and ends in disaster.

I have been listening to more and more audio books on my drive home from work recently.

It has become a real pleasure, and I can’t think of one better suited to the format than Changeling.

But I make these journeys alone and often in the dark.

We park our car on a lane at the side of our house, in a spot a two minute walk away from the front door.

A walk that became completely out of the question after listening to this book.

I had to leave the car outside the house and ask my husband to park it for me.

Strong independent woman and all that. It’s that creepy.

Changeling more than delivers on the promise of its exciting form. It is absolutely gripping, very clever and one of the spookiest things I’ve read in a long time.