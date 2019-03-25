Book Club with Anna Caig 

Reading Matter

Grimm & Co, Rotherham’s Apothecary of the Magical and young people’s creative writing hub, is throwing its support behind an initiative to create the world’s longest youth-led spoken word poem.

Supported by Stephen Fry and led by Eastside, the project is called I know, I wish, I will, and will culminate in the performance and live streaming of a poem in a 25-hour spoken word marathon on World Poetry Day 2020, at the Criterion Theatre in the West End of London.

Louise Treloar, Communications Coordinator at Grimm & Co, said: “We are absolutely thrilled at the news that the ‘I know, I wish, I will’ project will be going ahead with the support of the Arts Council.

“This will mean so much to the young people and schools we work with and we aim to squeeze every drop of opportunity and possibility out of this for our young people as a development tool and a platform for their imaginations, sensational creativity and talent.”

The project is designed to give anyone in the country aged 5-25 the chance to submit a poem and be one of the 500 poets selected to read (or be read) live on stage.

A network of diverse spoken word artists will work with the young people, helping them articulate what they know about the world and what they wish for in the future.

More information on the project and free poetry writing workshops at Grimm & Co are at

www.grimmandco.co.uk