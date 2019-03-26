Book Club with Anna Caig 

Literary City: The Sheffield Connection

2019 marks the bicentenary of the birth of John Ruskin, the influential Victorian writer and thinker who founded a museum for Sheffield’s workers over 130 years ago.

Ruskin’s work spanned the worlds of art, architecture, natural science, politics and education; he explored nature from the smallest pebble to the mightiest landscape. To celebrate Ruskin’s ongoing influence, and mark this bicentenary year, Sheffield Libraries have teamed up with the Guild of St George, the educational organisation founded by the man himself in 1871, to put together Encounters with Ruskin, an exciting programme of events.

During his lifetime, England’s manufacturing cities expanded and became wealthy, whilst their workforces often lived in poverty and grime. Workers had little to inspire them. Ruskin wanted to counter this imbalance, and so he set up the guild and museum in Sheffield, containing a collection designed to inspire creativity and to be a haven from the busy workday world.

If you’re interested in learning more about Ruskin and his legacy, the diverse programme includes events for all the family, and will run throughout April and May. On 10 April actor and art historian Paul O’Keeffe will recreate Ruskin’s lecture ‘A Joy Forever’, which was first delivered in July 1857 to coincide with Manchester’s great Art Treasures Exhibition. The theme of this controversial lecture was the political economy of art. He challenged his audience on their complicity, through the money they spent on fashion, in the suffering of an exploited workforce. The programme also includes opportunities to roll up your sleeves and be creative yourself.

A drawing workshop with Hunt Emerson on 27 April will see the multi-award winning graphic novelist and cartoonist hosting an inclusive workshop, for all ages and abilities, inspired by Ruskin’s ideas. Ruskin’s only published work of fiction is The King of the Golden River, and on 9 May Leila Prescott will give a special reading of the story, first released to the public in 1851. This famous fairy tale illustrates the triumph of love and kindness over greed and cruelty. A best- seller in its time and now republished with illustrations by Quentin Blake, book remains popular with all ages.

Why do we love the countryside? And are we longing for a pastoral utopia that may never have existed? These are some of the questions that will be explored by Sally Goldsmith in her talk on Living on the Land: Drudgery and Dreams, on 14 May. Goldsmith explores the contradictions between the ideals and reality of living on the land, drawing on her own experience and history, and on Ruskin’s utopian St George’s Farm in Totley. Details of the full programme can be found at www.sheffieldlibraries.eventbrite.co.uk