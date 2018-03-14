Bouncy pup Rosie in need of loving home

This week’s special dog spot is devoted to the lovely and lively Rosie, who is hoping her perfect owner is in South Yorkshire.

Just one year and two months old, Rosie has come to Sheffield from another RSPCA centre, where, sadly, nobody stopped by her cage. Hopefully, this time it will be different for her...

A white and brindle crossbreed, Rosie is a bouncy pup who is super enthusiastic about life and everything around her.

A spokesman for the Sheffield RSPCA branch said: “Rosie is a bit of a silly sausage.

“She gets up to all kinds of mischief and will certainly keep her new family on their toes!

“It is so lovely to see the twinkle of fun in her eye and she is so eager to explore, but loves if her humans can participate too.

“She`s looking for a home where she won`t be left very often, if at all, until she learns that its okay to be by herself sometimes.”

Dedicated owners with lots of time to invest into Rosie’s training and skill development would be best, he explained.

“Rosie is looking for a fairly experienced home where any children are older and will be able to take part in her day to day care and training.

“ She can be very bouncy and over the top at times, so any children must be confident with large breed, bouncy dogs.

“Her communication skills with other dogs aren`t great and she isn`t always the most polite dog, so other dogs can find her a bit much at times.

“She`s still a young dog though, with lots of learning to do.

“She needs a home as the only dog really, whilst she continues to work on developing her skills with her new humans.

“This lovely lass really deserves a wonderful new home.

“Could you give her the chance to truly shine?”

If you feel you could offer Rosie a potential forever home, visit the Sheffield RSPCA branch website for details of how to proceed at www.rspcasheffield.org