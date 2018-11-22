Boxing champ Johnny Nelson and Lord Kerslake at grand opening in Sheffield

The team behind a major refurbishment of Wincobank Village Hall is holding a grand opening this week (Saturday, November 24), which will see boxing champ Johnny Nelson and Lord Kerslake amongst those celebrating the occasion.

Wincobank Village Hall

One of the floors has been named in honour of Sheffield legend Brendan Ingle, in recognition of his achievements and the support that he gave to hundreds of young people from his boxing gym in Wincobank.

The £250,000 transformation project has been led by Meadowhall in close collaboration with Laing O’Rourke. The makeover has provided for a full transformation of the previously derelict ground floor, including a new kitchen facility, toilets, meeting rooms and activity space.

The centre on Newman Road provides an activities venue for local residents – from Zumba, Pilates and reggae-exercise through to craft, family events, community cooking and social eating. Housing and employment advice services are also offered.

Darren Pearce, Centre Director for Meadowhall, said: “As a leading supporter of the Sheffield community, it’s fantastic to see so many people come together and hear local people – young and old – talk about the friendly and welcoming atmosphere that we’ve helped to create.

“A key element of the new village hall is the provision of facilities for young people to engage in positive activities. The emphasis is on community-led groups with lots of opportunities for volunteering, learning and sociable events.

“The recent renovations have turned a great venue into something really special for Wincobank. It’s a real example of community supporting community.”

The grand opening for Wincobank Village Hall is on Saturday, November 24, 7pm.