Boy, 16, stabbed on Sheffield estate

Emergency services were called to Westland Grove, Westfield at 2.35pm today, after receiving reports that a teenager had been injured.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “A teenage boy, believed to be around 16-years-old, has been taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds.

“His injuries are not currently thought to be life-threatening.

“Officers are in the local area carrying out enquiries.”

An air ambulance landed in fields near to Westfield Northway, Westfield a short time later but was not needed to transport the boy to hospital.

He was taken to hospital by road ambulance.