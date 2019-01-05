Boy, 17, arrested after Sheffield police chase 

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after failing to stop for officers and causing a police chase that ended in a Sheffield suburb in the early hours of this morning.

The police pursuit began in Windmill Lane, Firth Park at 12.20 this morning, after the vehicle refused to stop when requested.

The scene at the junction of Rushby Street and Earl Marshal Road last night. Picture: Nasar Raoof

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It was pursued around the area, and eventually stopped in Earl Marshal Road, Page Hall.

“We used stop strips, as a tyre deflation device, and boxed the vehicle in with police cars.

“Four people were initially detained, but three of them have been released.

“The driver, a 17-year-old male, remains in custody today.”

Residents in the Page Hall area reported the sound ‘loud bangs, similar to gunshots’, but the spokesman said this could be attributed to the sound of the car crashing after being stopped with the tyre deflation devices.

Resident Nasar Raoof said: “Residents awakened at just after midnight by the sounds of what was described to be loud bangs similar to gunshots, followed by the sound of racing cars.”

Mr Raoof took pictures at the scene which seemed to show damaged vehicles, including a police car, on the road.