Boy appears at court accused of fatally stabbing 15-year-old on Sheffield street

A 15-year-old Sheffield boy has appeared at court, accused of fatally stabbing a teenager in the street on Thursday.

Dressed in a grey t-shirt, and black trousers, the boy spoke only to confirm his name and address during the short hearing at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning.

He is accused of murdering 15-year-old Sam Baker in Lowedges Road, Lowedges at around 7.50pm on Thursday, May 24.

Sam died around an hour later in hospital, and a post-mortem examination revealed he died as a result of stab wounds to the chest.

During the hearing, magistrates placed a reporting restriction on the case due to the boy’s age, which prevents members of the press from reporting his identity.

Magistrates sent the case to Sheffield Crown Court, and remanded the boy into custody until tomorrow, when he will be given the opportunity to apply for bail during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

A plea and trial preparation hearing has also been set for Monday, June 18.