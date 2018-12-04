Bradway Primary signs up to Sheffield Telegraph’s school mental health charter

Bradway Primary has signed up to the Sheffield Telegraphs schools mental health charter.

Launched as part of the Let’s Talk campaign, the charter aims to create awareness, reduce stigma and highlight some of the brilliant work already being carried out by the city's schools.

Year 5 children holding the charter together with Mrs Wales, the school's dedicated safeguarding lead and special needs co-ordinator and some members of her team

Headteacher Paul Stockley said everyone at the school is fully committed to the charter.

“Having an increased awareness of mental health reduces the stigma which unfortunately for many many years has been attached to this illness,” he said.

“Teaching children the importance of good mental health and giving them tips and strategies to cope in an increasingly difficult environment is essential if we are to help them become successful, happy well rounded individuals.

“We help pupils to recognise that mental health issues are common and can happen to anyone and it is important that we all understand that mental health affects how we think, feel, and act; it helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices.

“Most importantly for us, the charter is a helpful way of developing tolerance and acceptance, celebrating differences and knowing it is okay to ask for help.

“Children need to recognise that simple changes to their daily lives can improve our own mental health - exercise most importantly.

“We are setting up a wellbeing council so that we have children who are mental health advocates and ambassadors and who deliver assemblies themselves on issues they feel strongly and passionately about.”

Year six pupil Izzy Ball said: “If we don't talk about our problems with people we trust they will never go away, will never get better and won't be sorted.

“We can't function and learn if we have other things going on.”

She added: “Honesty is important - we all need to tell the truth about how we feel rather than pretending we are ok."

It is hoped that every school in Sheffield will sign up to the charter.

It has been made in a way that each school can interpret it in its own way.

Any schools wanting to sign up to the charter should email sam.jackson@jpimedia.co.uk or sarah.marshall@jpimedia.co.uk