Brave fundraisers’ in abseil effort for Sheffield hospitals

Daredevil fundraisers helped Sheffield’s hospitals continue its life-saving work by taking part in a 150ft abseil.

Sheffield Hospitals’ Charity and its sister charity, Neurocare, hosted a spooktacular Halloween fancy dress abseil at Magna Science Adventure Centre, in Rotherham, on Monday.

Fundrtaisers Fiona Prakasam and Beth Porter at the charity abseil at Magna for Sheffield Childrens Charity. Picture Scott Merrylees

Fundraisers took on Magna’s 150ft purpose built free abseil platform – jumping into free air, not scaling down a wall - in a bid to raise £100 for vital funds to support patients in Sheffield.

Charlotte Armitage and Antony Skelton take part in the charity abseil at Magna for Sheffield Childrens Charity. Picture Scott Merrylees

Sally Wright and Michelle Howlett at the charity abseil at Magna for Sheffield Childrens Charity. Picture Scott Merrylees

Charity abseil at Magna for Sheffield Childrens Charity. Picture Scott Merrylees

