Brave man with Sheffield connections who was suicidal to walk length of country to inspire others

A man who was on the brink of suicide is attempting to walk the length of the country as a way of showing others that you can overcome mental health struggles.

John Sennett, aged 25, is attempting to walk a staggering 650 miles from his hometown of Southampton on the south coast right up to Aberdeen in Scotland.

He will be passing through South Yorkshire along the way as his sister lives in Sheffield and he hopes to also make contact with friends in the area that he hasn't seen for a long time.

He told how he is doing it to raise £10, 000 for Eastleigh Youth and Community Trust - a group which organises activities for young people on the south coast who John volunteered for and which helped him through some of his darkest days.

John told how he became suicidal after a 'very hard childhood' in which his grandmother died, mum battled breast cancer and he was bullied at school.

But he told how he pulled through thanks to volunteering and the support of those around him and said he wants his charity challenge to inspire others who may be going through difficult times.

He said: "As I grew up, I started to believe in myself. That's because of volunteering. Once giving back to the community, I learned to open up."

John told how launching an online blog also helped him to conquer his demons and he is now looking forward to his mammoth trek.

He added: "The journey itself will bring some of my online friends and I together. As someone who writes a blog and being part of a big community online, it's going to be nice to put some names to faces.

"I'll be taking each day as it comes. I'm hoping to use my story to inspire others to get active ad to use their story for good."

As part of the 30-day challenge between January 1 to 30, his route will take him through Sheffield on the 11th and Doncaster on the 12th.

This will include Sheffield city centre, along the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal, Rotherham, Ravenfield Common, Braithwell and Old Edlington before arriving in Doncaster and then onto Leeds.

It is also part of his wider plan to raise £100, 000 throughout the year which will also include trekking up 10 UK peaks in four days, completing 21 marathons in 21 days in a wheelchair and completing an epic swim.

For details of how to support his fundraising challenge visit thestoryofjohnsennett.com