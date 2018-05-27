Brave niece of Sheffield hero Kelly Brewster through to semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent

A 13-year-old Sheffield survivor of the Manchester Arena bombing is among the acts through to the Britain's Got Talent semi-finals.

Hollie Booth, 13, returned to Manchester for the first time since the attack with her dance troupe, Rise, to audition earlier this year.

The group were among the 35 acts put through to next week's live semi-finals on Saturday night - just over 12 months after Hollie attended the pop star Ariana Grande's concert where a suicide bomber killed 22 people including her aunt, Kelly Brewster.

Hollie only survived the attack after her aunt Kelly Brewster shielded her and her mother, Claire, when the blast ripped through the foyer of the arena on May 22 last year.

Kelly, 32, died as she saved her sister and Hollie. Hollie was left with two broken legs following the blast, which took place after an Ariana Grande concert at the arena, while her mother suffered a broken jaw.

The show's judges, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams, worked together to pick the final 35 acts who will join the five golden buzzer acts in the semi-finals which take place across every evening next week.

The golden buzzer acts include magician Marc Spelmann, opera singer Gruffydd Wyn Roberts, singer Lifford Shillingford, and gyrating entertainer Donchez Dacres.

The Britain's Got Talent live semi-finals begin on Monday at 7.30pm on ITV.