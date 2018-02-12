BREAKING NEWS: Reports of multi vehicle crash on busy Doncaster road

A number of vehicles have reportedly been involved in a serious collision close to Doncaster town centre this evening.

Witnesses claimed the incident happened in Wheatley Hall Road at the junction with Wentworth Road at about 7.30pm.

The incident reportedly involved a van, a small orange coloured car and a silver Astra.

Members of the public told how the road has been closed in both directions while emergency services deal with the incident.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment and we are awaiting a reply.