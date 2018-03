Sir Roger Bannister — the first athlete to run a sub-four minute mile — has died aged 88.

His family said he died at home in Oxford after battling Parkinsons.

Running legend Sir Roger completed a mile in just 3 minutes 59.4 seconds in May 1954.

He had little training and practised while training to be a junior doctor.

He went on to become a top brain doctor and Master of Pembroke College, Oxford.