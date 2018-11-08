Brexit: Sheffield would now vote Remain if a second EU referendum was held, major survey says

People in Sheffield would now vote to Remain if a second Brexit vote was held, a new survey has said.

Sheffield voted by 51% to 49% to leave at the referendum two years ago – but a major new poll by Channel 4 says that hundreds of people in the city have changed their mind – and that 54% would now vote to stay in the EU.

The survey – of more than 20,000 people across Britain – said that in Sheffield, 46% would vote leave – a drop of 5% on 2016.

The poll, the biggest independent survey undertaken since the 2016 referendum, revealed that nationally, the figures revealed that 54% would now vote Remain with 46% choosing Leave – a reverse of the result two years ago when nationally 51% voted Leave and 49% remain.

Pollsters from Survation carried out extensive research, talking to 20,000 people across the UK to look at what would happen if Theresa May called a snap Brexit vote tomorrow – something she's already ruled out on several occasions.

The survey revealed that areas with high immigration would still vote Leave if given a second chance, with places like Doncaster as well as Boston, Thurrock, Rotherham, Scarborough and Great Yarmouth still wanting out.

Regionally, the East of England would still want to leave, along with the East Midlands, Yorkshire and the Humber and the South West.

Scotland, Northern Ireland and London still want to Remain, according to the results.

The results were revealed on Channel 4 in a live debate show, Brexit: What the Nation Really Thinks, on Monday.

Analysis carried out by the polling company showed that 105 council areas that voted Leave in 2016 would now vote Remain.

Since the referendum, support for leaving the EU has fallen most sharply in local authorities that saw the highest vote shares for leave, Survation said.