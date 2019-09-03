Brick-throwing yobs force Sheffield bus services to divert

Sheffield bus services have been forced to divert after coming under attack from yobs throwing bricks in a Sheffield suburb on Tuesday evening.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 19:19
Blackstock Road in Sheffield

Stagecoach Yorkshire tweeted that its service 1will not go through Blackstock Road in Gleadless for the rest of the evening due to the incident.

"Service 1 will be diverted via Gleadless Road, Leighton Road and Aeburn Road in both directions. Sorry for the inconvenience," it said.