Bride and groom raise over £3,000 for Sheffield's only hospice

An engaged couple have raised over £3,000 for Sheffield's only hospice by completing a range of challenges in 12 months.

Most brides and grooms have their hands full trying to arrange their big day, but Joasia Lesniak and Luke Carrigan found time to raise money for St Luke’s Hospice.

Over the past 12 months, the couple have taken time away from their busy August wedding schedule to compete in everything from a charity football match to a sky dive and the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

The pair wanted to raise as much money as possible for the hospice, where Joasia is Senior Corporate Fundraising Manager.

Joasia said: “St Luke’s is obviously very close to me as I have worked here for six years and see every day the amazing things St Luke’s does.

“Luke and I wanted to do something together to take time away from wedding planning to ensure we spent time together and did something worthwhile for a special local charity – and that’s when we chose the 2019 Three Peaks Challenge.

“In addition, I’ve done a sky dive and Luke has taken part in the Sheffield Wednesday Charity Cup and run for St Luke’s in the Sheffield Half Marathon.”

If you could like to do something to support St Luke's Hospice, you can sign up to take part in the next Three Peaks Challenge too.

The 2019 Three Peaks Challenge, supported by Yorkshire Windows, will take place on Saturday, June 8.

This is a 26 mile challenge that takes walkers on a journey through Yorkshire scenery of the Dales National Park.

They will start with smallest of the peaks, Pen-y-ghent, before going on over 12 hours to tackle the peaks of Ingleborough and Whernside – climbing a final total of 1585 metres.

Participants pay a £30 deposit fee and then raise a minimum of £200 per person – all of which will go to patient care at St Luke’s.

Register for the challenge by calling 0114 235 7553.