Bride appeals for help in finding wedding shoes lost in Sheffield

A Rotherham bride is appealing for help in finding her wedding shoes which were lost in Sheffield on her big day over a week ago.

Bride Rachel Mallalieu-White, 32, from Maltby, married her partner Daniel at Sheffield Town Hall on October 20, before heading to Trafalgar Warehouse, to continue celebrations with her family and friends.

Rachel says it would mean the world to her to get her wedding shoes back (Picture: www.nathandainty.co.uk)

After partying the night away Rachel decided to call it a night.

However, unbeknown to her, in her intoxicated state she parted ways with her beloved bridal shoes, leaving them behind on the pavement of Trafalgar Street whilst she hopped in a taxi.

READ MORE: ‘A poor excuse for a human being’ – Sheffield United and Wednesday fans condemn Owls fan who taunted Blades skipper Billy Sharp about his late son

Despite this, Rachel remains hopeful she will be reunited with the shoes, and is appealing to the public for help in tracking them down.

The custom dyed shoes were last seen on Trafalgar Street (Picture: www.nathandainty.co.uk)

She says the shoes, which were a gift from her boss, hold sentimental value as they were custom dyed green to match her engagement ring which features an emerald stone.

She said: “They've been missing a week. I was hoping they were at the warehouse, but the guys at Trafalgar looked through all the boxes and they couldn't find them.

VIDEO: Sheffield street’s Halloween flash-mob Thriller ‘an amazing experience’

“It wasn’t until they looked back on the CCTV that you can see in my drunken state I had taken them outside, and placed them down and when I get in the taxi I had not picked them up.

“I’m hoping someone picked them up, they’re too nice to have gone in the bin.”

Sadly, this is not the first time Rachel has lost a wedding item, having left her bridal comb and veil on a train travelling from Leeds to Doncaster earlier this year.

READ MORE: Police probe into how man sustained serious injuries in Sheffield street

But, luckily and thanks to the power of social media, London North Eastern Railway were able to reunite Rachel with her items, and she is hoping for a similar outcome.

“It would honestly mean the world to me to get them back,” Rachel added. “We did our first ballroom dance in those shoes, You can't put a price on memories like that.”

*Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the shoes should contact Rachel via Twitter @RachieMalibu*