Broken down car closes lane on M1 motorway near Sheffield Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A broken down car has closed a lane on the M1 motorway near Sheffield. The incident happened a short time ago on the northbound carriageway between junction 33 Catcliffe and junction 34 Tinsley. Photo: Highways Agency. Traffic officers are currently on their way to assist the driver. More to follow. Call for pensioner who tends to Mi Amigo memorial in Sheffield’s Endcliffe Park to receive award